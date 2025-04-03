India's Startup Revolution: Reform, Perform, Transform

Union Minister Jitin Prasada has reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing its startup ecosystem as a means to 'reform, perform, and transform'. Speaking at the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh, he underscored that India is being led by a stable government with a strong mandate.

Highlighting the vital role of the startup community, Prasada expressed optimism about fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision. He emphasized the necessity of taking innovations beyond conventional settings, urging the integration of technological advancements into everyday life.

Prasada called for a grassroots-driven transformation, asserting that real development occurs in villages. He praised startups as value creators and promised government support and collaboration to position India as a global leader, aiming for radical improvement by 2047, termed 'Viksit Bharat'.

