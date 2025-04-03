Left Menu

India's Startup Revolution: Reform, Perform, Transform

Union Minister Jitin Prasada emphasizes India's commitment to reform through its startup ecosystem, asserting the government's stability and readiness. At the Startup Mahakumbh, he highlights startups as value creators and advocates for a bottom-up change to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047. Global collaboration is essential for India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:22 IST
Jitin Prasada
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitin Prasada has reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing its startup ecosystem as a means to 'reform, perform, and transform'. Speaking at the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh, he underscored that India is being led by a stable government with a strong mandate.

Highlighting the vital role of the startup community, Prasada expressed optimism about fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision. He emphasized the necessity of taking innovations beyond conventional settings, urging the integration of technological advancements into everyday life.

Prasada called for a grassroots-driven transformation, asserting that real development occurs in villages. He praised startups as value creators and promised government support and collaboration to position India as a global leader, aiming for radical improvement by 2047, termed 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

