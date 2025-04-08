Barclays Drops Diversity Targets in US
Barclays has announced that it will no longer pursue specific targets aimed at increasing the diversity of its workforce in the United States, according to Bloomberg News. This decision comes as part of a reassessment of its diversity and inclusion goals across its operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:32 IST
Barclays, a leading global financial services provider, is pivoting its approach to diversity in the United States. According to Bloomberg News, the bank is abandoning previously set targets for boosting the diversity of its staff.
This change signals a noteworthy shift in Barclays' diversity and inclusion strategy, reflecting broader challenges in implementing such initiatives within corporate structures.
The decision comes amid reevaluations of workforce diversity goals within the company, indicating a potential recalibration of what defines successful diversity outcomes for major corporations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts as Cash Probe Targets Delhi High Court Judge
Bulldozer Demolition Targets Nagpur Violence Accused Amid Social Media Rumors
EU Nations Weigh Flexibility in Gas Storage Targets Amidst Rising Prices
Madhya Pradesh Government Targets October for Doctor Recruitment Drive
BoE's 2025 Stress Test Targets Financial Resilience