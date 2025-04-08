Barclays Drops Diversity Targets in US

Barclays, a leading global financial services provider, is pivoting its approach to diversity in the United States. According to Bloomberg News, the bank is abandoning previously set targets for boosting the diversity of its staff.

This change signals a noteworthy shift in Barclays' diversity and inclusion strategy, reflecting broader challenges in implementing such initiatives within corporate structures.

The decision comes amid reevaluations of workforce diversity goals within the company, indicating a potential recalibration of what defines successful diversity outcomes for major corporations.

