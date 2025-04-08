Left Menu

Barclays Drops Diversity Targets in US

Barclays has announced that it will no longer pursue specific targets aimed at increasing the diversity of its workforce in the United States, according to Bloomberg News. This decision comes as part of a reassessment of its diversity and inclusion goals across its operations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barclays, a leading global financial services provider, is pivoting its approach to diversity in the United States. According to Bloomberg News, the bank is abandoning previously set targets for boosting the diversity of its staff.

This change signals a noteworthy shift in Barclays' diversity and inclusion strategy, reflecting broader challenges in implementing such initiatives within corporate structures.

The decision comes amid reevaluations of workforce diversity goals within the company, indicating a potential recalibration of what defines successful diversity outcomes for major corporations.

