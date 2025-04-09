Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: The Cutting-Edge Smartphone Available Now!

In an exciting development for smartphone enthusiasts, the new motorola edge 60 FUSION is on sale today across various platforms in India. Known for its remarkable features, this device boasts the world's most immersive Super HD True Quad-Curved Display.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Sony-LYTIA 700C camera system, providing exceptional low-light performance. It's powered by advanced AI for an enhanced user experience. Furthermore, its durable build sets new standards with military-grade protection and water resistance.

Priced at an attractive Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB variant, the motorola edge 60 FUSION is available from Flipkart, Motorola's website, and retail outlets like Reliance Digital. The device is available in three vibrant Pantone-curated color options.

(With inputs from agencies.)