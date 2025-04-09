Left Menu

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: The Cutting-Edge Smartphone Available Now!

The motorola edge 60 FUSION, now on sale across India, features a stunning quad-curved display, a 50MP camera with AI enhancements, and robust durability. Powered by AI, it offers a unique user experience. It is available in multiple variants and colors, starting at Rs. 20,999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an exciting development for smartphone enthusiasts, the new motorola edge 60 FUSION is on sale today across various platforms in India. Known for its remarkable features, this device boasts the world's most immersive Super HD True Quad-Curved Display.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Sony-LYTIA 700C camera system, providing exceptional low-light performance. It's powered by advanced AI for an enhanced user experience. Furthermore, its durable build sets new standards with military-grade protection and water resistance.

Priced at an attractive Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB variant, the motorola edge 60 FUSION is available from Flipkart, Motorola's website, and retail outlets like Reliance Digital. The device is available in three vibrant Pantone-curated color options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

