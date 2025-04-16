Zuckerberg Contemplated Spinning Off Instagram Amid Antitrust Concerns

During a Washington, D.C. trial, it was revealed that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, considered separating popular photo-sharing app Instagram in 2018 due to anticipated antitrust scrutiny. This was disclosed in documents shown during the proceedings where the FTC is attempting to undo Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg, during his testimony, acknowledged the possibility of having to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp due to increasing demands to break up large tech companies. His 2018 memo conveyed concerns about the need to reorganize Meta's app family to mitigate these risks.

The lawsuit is a crucial test of the Trump administration's vows to curb Big Tech dominance. Zuckerberg argued against the FTC's claims, emphasizing the intense competition from rivals like TikTok and YouTube, while defending the merits of acquiring Instagram for its superior camera technology compared to Meta's internal developments at the time.

