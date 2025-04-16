Left Menu

Zuckerberg Contemplated Spinning Off Instagram Amid Antitrust Concerns

In 2018, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered turning Instagram into a separate company to anticipate antitrust pressures, as revealed during a trial in Washington, D.C. The FTC seeks to unwind Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, alleging monopolistic practices despite competition from TikTok and YouTube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:46 IST
Zuckerberg Contemplated Spinning Off Instagram Amid Antitrust Concerns
Mark Zuckerberg

During a Washington, D.C. trial, it was revealed that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, considered separating popular photo-sharing app Instagram in 2018 due to anticipated antitrust scrutiny. This was disclosed in documents shown during the proceedings where the FTC is attempting to undo Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg, during his testimony, acknowledged the possibility of having to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp due to increasing demands to break up large tech companies. His 2018 memo conveyed concerns about the need to reorganize Meta's app family to mitigate these risks.

The lawsuit is a crucial test of the Trump administration's vows to curb Big Tech dominance. Zuckerberg argued against the FTC's claims, emphasizing the intense competition from rivals like TikTok and YouTube, while defending the merits of acquiring Instagram for its superior camera technology compared to Meta's internal developments at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025