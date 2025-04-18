VVDN Technologies Eyes USD 200 Million Expansion

VVDN Technologies has announced an ambitious investment plan of USD 100-200 million, set to be rolled out over the next three to four years. The substantial funding is aimed at enhancing its design, manufacturing, and research and development operations.

According to Vivek Bansal, Co-Founder and President, VVDN's expansive growth strategy will see a significant increase in their engineering staff by about 2,000 to reach a total of 7,000. Similarly, the manufacturing workforce is expected to double, achieving a headcount of 14,000 within the same timeframe.

Bansal highlighted the company's strategy to venture into key areas such as PCB fabrication, display units, and camera modules to further localize production. Enhancements in R&D lab infrastructure are also on the agenda, as VVDN focuses on creating cutting-edge solutions like AI servers, laptops, and Wi-Fi 7 access points.

(With inputs from agencies.)