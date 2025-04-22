Left Menu

India's Rise in Global Innovation: A New Era for Science and Startups

India has emerged as a leader in the global startup ecosystem, with significant advancements in innovation, patent filings, and economic growth. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes the importance of synergizing science with industry and dismantling outdated perceptions of Indian innovation capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:37 IST
  Country:
  • India

India is rapidly climbing the ranks in the global startup ecosystem, surpassing expectations and shaking off its 'Fragile Five' moniker. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted this shift at the recent StartUp Conclave, noting India's significant strides in innovation indices and patent filings.

Underlining a dramatic shift in the country's research dynamics, Singh cited the growth in the global innovation index and an impressive increase in patents filed by resident Indians, now comprising over 55% of the total. He argued that Indian talent no longer needs to venture abroad for success.

Singh advocated for increased industry involvement in India's scientific landscape, proposing collaborative efforts to break free from outdated stereotypes of government labs. He emphasized the role of initiatives like the Aroma Mission in transforming young entrepreneurs into successful agri-business owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

