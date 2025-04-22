Ericsson and VVDN Partner for Antenna Manufacturing in India
Ericsson, a Swedish telecom company, has partnered with India's VVDN to manufacture its antenna systems locally. The project aims to achieve complete localization of passive antenna production by June 2025, supporting the 5G roll-out in India. Beyond local needs, Ericsson plans significant exports from India.
In a strategic move to bolster India's 5G infrastructure, Ericsson has announced a partnership with VVDN Technologies, an Indian electronics manufacturing services provider. This collaboration focuses on producing Ericsson's antenna systems locally, with the ambitious goal of achieving 100% localization by June 2025.
According to Ericsson, this initiative aligns with their wider strategy to enhance their global manufacturing footprint. By establishing antenna production in India, Ericsson not only aims to meet burgeoning local demands but also strengthens its ability to adapt to evolving market needs globally. The production in India will complement existing facilities in Mexico, Romania, and China.
Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna Systems, emphasizes the critical role of antennas in network performance and innovation. By expanding manufacturing capabilities closer to where networks are being built, Ericsson aims to deliver cutting-edge technology more efficiently. Additionally, a significant portion of these India-manufactured antennas is earmarked for export, marking India's strategic importance in Ericsson's supply chain.
