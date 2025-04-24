China's Astronautical Leap: Shenzhou-20 Lifts Off

China marked another milestone in its space exploration journey with the successful launch of Shenzhou-20, its 15th crewed spaceflight. The mission is the latest in China's expanding Shenzhou program, which has been operational for over three decades.

The spacecraft launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 5:17 p.m. local time, embarking on a mission to the Tiangong space station. The launch, carried on a Long March-2F rocket, was hailed as a success by Chinese state media, signaling China's growing prowess in the domain.

This mission highlights China's increasing influence in space explorations, with more countries showing interest. Notably, Pakistan is in the process of selecting an astronaut to join a future Shenzhou mission, facilitating international collaboration and marking a significant milestone for Pakistan as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)