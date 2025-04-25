Ukraine Thwarts Russian Ground Offensive Amid Air Assaults

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled intensified ground attacks by Russian troops. The offensive was strategically masked by heavy air strikes.

Quoting Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, Zelenskiy stated on the Telegram app that the Russians timed ground advances to coincide with air assaults.

Despite the dual threat of missiles and drones, Ukrainian forces remained resolute, mitigating the ground-based advances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)