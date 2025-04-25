Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Ground Offensive Amid Air Assaults

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russian forces attempted to use heavy air strikes as a distraction to escalate ground attacks, which were ultimately repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled intensified ground attacks by Russian troops. The offensive was strategically masked by heavy air strikes.

Quoting Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, Zelenskiy stated on the Telegram app that the Russians timed ground advances to coincide with air assaults.

Despite the dual threat of missiles and drones, Ukrainian forces remained resolute, mitigating the ground-based advances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

