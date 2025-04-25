Ukraine Thwarts Russian Ground Offensive Amid Air Assaults
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russian forces attempted to use heavy air strikes as a distraction to escalate ground attacks, which were ultimately repelled by Ukrainian defenders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:56 IST
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled intensified ground attacks by Russian troops. The offensive was strategically masked by heavy air strikes.
Quoting Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, Zelenskiy stated on the Telegram app that the Russians timed ground advances to coincide with air assaults.
Despite the dual threat of missiles and drones, Ukrainian forces remained resolute, mitigating the ground-based advances effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Army to control land along US-Mexico border as part of a base, which could let troops detain migrants, reports AP, quoting sources.
US to Withdraw 600 Troops from Syria Amid Renewed Instability
Tragedy Strikes Near Southern Border: Fatal Accident Involving U.S. Troops
General Upendra Dwivedi Commends Troops and Honours Veterans
Israeli Troops Maintain Control Amid Stalled Ceasefire in Gaza