India Expands Digital Public Infrastructure Into Agriculture and Smart Cities

India announced it is broadening its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem to cover areas like agriculture and smart cities, signaling readiness to share its achievements globally. UN leaders have lauded India's leadership in cultivating this domain.

Speaking at an event at the United Nations headquarters, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & IT, emphasized the empowering and inclusive nature of DPI, which seeks to enhance citizen well-being and drive sustainable growth. He disclosed that India is planning to increase the focus on privacy, data protection, and digital literacy in its next wave of DPI initiatives.

The expansion of India's DPI, leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence for progress, represents a commitment to democratizing technology. It underscores a global model that supports societal development by integrating digital and financial inclusion measures while promoting partnerships, especially with the Global South.

