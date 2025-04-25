Left Menu

India Expands Digital Public Infrastructure Into Agriculture and Smart Cities

India is enhancing its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to include agriculture and smart cities, emphasizing inclusivity, privacy, and sustainability. The initiative, praised by UN leaders, aims to transform societies worldwide, particularly in the Global South, by using AI and promoting cross-border partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India announced it is broadening its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem to cover areas like agriculture and smart cities, signaling readiness to share its achievements globally. UN leaders have lauded India's leadership in cultivating this domain.

Speaking at an event at the United Nations headquarters, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & IT, emphasized the empowering and inclusive nature of DPI, which seeks to enhance citizen well-being and drive sustainable growth. He disclosed that India is planning to increase the focus on privacy, data protection, and digital literacy in its next wave of DPI initiatives.

The expansion of India's DPI, leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence for progress, represents a commitment to democratizing technology. It underscores a global model that supports societal development by integrating digital and financial inclusion measures while promoting partnerships, especially with the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

