Sonata Software Secures $73 Million Deal For AI-Driven Modernization

Sonata Software announces a significant $73 million, five-year partnership with a major US-based company in the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector. The deal enhances global scalability and IT operations through an AI-focused outsourcing model, including the establishment of an AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastbrunswick | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sonata Software, a notable figure in Modernization Engineering, has solidified a $73 million, five-year contract with a prominent US firm within the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector. This partnership underscores Sonata's engineering prowess and is key to their client's digital transformation strategy aimed at scaling and optimizing IT operations.

This agreement involves the creation of an AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India by Sonata, covering essential domains such as platform engineering, cloud transformation, enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and data services. All efforts are supported by robust automation and engineering practices to facilitate innovation.

Samir Dhir, Sonata's CEO, emphasizes that this landmark deal, the second largest in company history, showcases their expertise in AI-first transformations. Sonata is poised to deliver greater operational efficiencies and agility, expanding the client's capabilities across global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

