Sonata Software Secures $73 Million Deal For AI-Driven Modernization

Sonata Software, a notable figure in Modernization Engineering, has solidified a $73 million, five-year contract with a prominent US firm within the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector. This partnership underscores Sonata's engineering prowess and is key to their client's digital transformation strategy aimed at scaling and optimizing IT operations.

This agreement involves the creation of an AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India by Sonata, covering essential domains such as platform engineering, cloud transformation, enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and data services. All efforts are supported by robust automation and engineering practices to facilitate innovation.

Samir Dhir, Sonata's CEO, emphasizes that this landmark deal, the second largest in company history, showcases their expertise in AI-first transformations. Sonata is poised to deliver greater operational efficiencies and agility, expanding the client's capabilities across global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)