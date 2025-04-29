Left Menu

New Zealand's Space Legislation and Amazon's Kuiper Launch

New Zealand is set to introduce regulations for space infrastructure by July to prevent foreign interference. Meanwhile, Amazon has launched its first 27 Kuiper satellites from Florida, beginning its competition with SpaceX's Starlink in the space-based internet market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:33 IST
New Zealand's Space Legislation and Amazon's Kuiper Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand is poised to implement new legislation by July aimed at regulating operators of ground-based space infrastructure. This move seeks to deter foreign interference, according to the country's Space Minister, Judith Collins. The decision follows concerns raised by New Zealand's intelligence service about foreign entities attempting to establish space infrastructure that might aid foreign military activities, potentially threatening New Zealand's interests.

In other news, Amazon has successfully launched its first 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Florida. This event marks the start of Amazon's venture into the space-based internet sector, challenging SpaceX's Starlink. Project Kuiper involves deploying 3,236 satellites into low-Earth orbit, a $10 billion initiative unveiled in 2019 to provide global broadband internet services for consumers, businesses, and governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025