New Zealand's Space Legislation and Amazon's Kuiper Launch
New Zealand is set to introduce regulations for space infrastructure by July to prevent foreign interference. Meanwhile, Amazon has launched its first 27 Kuiper satellites from Florida, beginning its competition with SpaceX's Starlink in the space-based internet market.
New Zealand is poised to implement new legislation by July aimed at regulating operators of ground-based space infrastructure. This move seeks to deter foreign interference, according to the country's Space Minister, Judith Collins. The decision follows concerns raised by New Zealand's intelligence service about foreign entities attempting to establish space infrastructure that might aid foreign military activities, potentially threatening New Zealand's interests.
In other news, Amazon has successfully launched its first 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Florida. This event marks the start of Amazon's venture into the space-based internet sector, challenging SpaceX's Starlink. Project Kuiper involves deploying 3,236 satellites into low-Earth orbit, a $10 billion initiative unveiled in 2019 to provide global broadband internet services for consumers, businesses, and governments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuiper
- Amazon
- Starlink
- satellites
- New Zealand
- space
- regulations
- internet
- SpaceX
- SpaceMinister
ALSO READ
New Zealand Unveils $13.5M Tourism Campaign to Boost Global Visitor Numbers
New Regulations to Ensure Accuracy in Gas Metering
Katy Perry and Crew Set for Pioneering All-Female Spaceflight with Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches fiancee Lauren Sanchez and all-female space crew including Katy Perry and Gayle King, reports AP.
Katy Perry and All-Female Crew Make History in Space