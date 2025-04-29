New Zealand's Space Legislation and Amazon's Kuiper Launch

New Zealand is poised to implement new legislation by July aimed at regulating operators of ground-based space infrastructure. This move seeks to deter foreign interference, according to the country's Space Minister, Judith Collins. The decision follows concerns raised by New Zealand's intelligence service about foreign entities attempting to establish space infrastructure that might aid foreign military activities, potentially threatening New Zealand's interests.

In other news, Amazon has successfully launched its first 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Florida. This event marks the start of Amazon's venture into the space-based internet sector, challenging SpaceX's Starlink. Project Kuiper involves deploying 3,236 satellites into low-Earth orbit, a $10 billion initiative unveiled in 2019 to provide global broadband internet services for consumers, businesses, and governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)