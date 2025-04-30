Left Menu

North Korea Unveils New 'Choe Hyon-class' Warship Amidst International Watch

North Korea has test-fired the weapons system of its new 'Choe Hyon-class' warship, as reported by state media. The event was attended by leader Kim Jong Un and included launching cruise and anti-air missiles. International intelligence closely monitored these activities, questioning the ship's operational capabilities.

North Korea has conducted the inaugural test-firing of its newly developed 'Choe Hyon-class' warship, according to state media outlet KCNA. The demonstration included launching both cruise and anti-air missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un and senior officials in attendance, marking a push for enhanced maritime nuclear armament.

South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies are keeping a vigilant eye on North Korea's shipbuilding advancements. A South Korean defense ministry official noted more modifications might be necessary before the destroyer becomes fully operational, as evidenced by the use of tugboats to maneuver the vessel, suggesting a potential propulsion issue.

The 'Choe Hyon-class' warship, named after a prominent anti-Japanese revolutionary, is poised to join North Korea's naval forces early next year. Kim Jong Un emphasized its role in reinforcing national defense and maritime sovereignty, while experts remain cautious about its current sea-worthiness.

