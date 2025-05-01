Left Menu

Cognizant's Bold Hiring Spree: 20,000 Freshers to Reimagine Workforce

US-based IT giant Cognizant plans to hire 20,000 freshers by 2025 to transform its talent structure, focusing on managed services and AI development. The company aims to boost productivity through AI, manage human capital efficiently, and strengthen its workforce for the evolving technological landscape.

Cognizant Technology Solutions, a major player in the IT sector with substantial operations in India, has outlined plans to onboard 20,000 new graduates by 2025. This ambitious recruitment strategy aims to restructure the company's talent pyramid, particularly to bolster managed services and AI-driven software initiatives.

The company's workforce numbers held steady at 336,300 employees last quarter. However, CEO Ravi Kumar S emphasized the necessity of talent amplification to support Cognizant's trajectory of growth and innovation. 'Our plan to hire 20,000 freshers reflects our strategy to double recruitment compared to last year,' Kumar stated.

In addition to fresh recruitment, Cognizant is enhancing productivity through AI and better utilization of human capital. Moreover, 14,000 former employees have rejoined, strengthening the talent pipeline. The firm, headquartered in New Jersey, reported a revenue growth of 7.45% year-over-year, reaching USD 5.1 billion for Q1 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

