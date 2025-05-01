Left Menu

Dixon Technologies and Inventec Forge Joint Venture to Boost PC Manufacturing in India

Dixon Technologies has established a joint venture with Inventec Corporation to manufacture personal computers and servers in India. The agreement will see Dixon hold a 60% stake and focus on boosting local manufacturing in line with India's self-reliance goals, promising technological innovation and strengthened IT infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:38 IST
In a strategic move to bolster India's IT infrastructure, Dixon Technologies has entered into a joint venture with Taiwanese IT hardware giant Inventec Corporation, aimed at manufacturing personal computers and servers domestically.

The newly formed entity, Dixon IT Devices Private Limited, promises to prioritize the production of notebook and desktop PCs, as well as servers, aligning with India's Make in India initiative. Dixon will hold a majority 60% stake, while Inventec possesses the remaining 40%.

The partnership emphasizes high-quality manufacturing, harnessing Dixon's local expertise and Inventec's technological strengths, a synergy expected to advance technological innovation on Indian soil.

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

