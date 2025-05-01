Dixon Technologies and Inventec Forge Joint Venture to Boost PC Manufacturing in India

In a strategic move to bolster India's IT infrastructure, Dixon Technologies has entered into a joint venture with Taiwanese IT hardware giant Inventec Corporation, aimed at manufacturing personal computers and servers domestically.

The newly formed entity, Dixon IT Devices Private Limited, promises to prioritize the production of notebook and desktop PCs, as well as servers, aligning with India's Make in India initiative. Dixon will hold a majority 60% stake, while Inventec possesses the remaining 40%.

The partnership emphasizes high-quality manufacturing, harnessing Dixon's local expertise and Inventec's technological strengths, a synergy expected to advance technological innovation on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)