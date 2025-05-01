Left Menu

Adobe's Vision: India's Creative Leap with AI

Adobe's CEO Shantanu Narayen emphasized the creative potential over software code as India's future economic driver. At WAVES 2025, he announced Adobe's plan to train over 2 crore Indians and 5 lakh teachers in digital creativity. AI is set to revolutionize Indian industries by enhancing creativity and introducing new workflows.

Updated: 01-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:32 IST
In a bold statement at the WAVES 2025 event, Adobe Systems' CEO Shantanu Narayen underscored creativity as the cornerstone of India's economic future, surpassing traditional software code.

Highlighting the transformative power of AI, Narayen revealed Adobe's ambitious initiative to train millions in digital creativity through extensive partnerships, offering free access to Adobe's creative tools.

With India's robust software industry and growing digital infrastructure, Narayen envisions AI as a catalyst for innovation, enabling the country to harness its creative prowess and establish new business paradigms on the global stage.

