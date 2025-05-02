Apple's Strategic Shift: Navigating Trade Wars and Production Moves

Apple's shares declined by nearly 3% after the company adjusted its share buyback program in response to a $900 million financial blow from ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, CEO Tim Cook revealed.

In an effort to counteract the tariffs, Apple plans to move a significant portion of its iPhone manufacturing to India, a strategy analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown believe is progressing rapidly. This move is seen as a crucial step to shield Apple from the current trade challenges.

Despite relief from impending tariffs on electronics, the sector remains on edge. Apple's fall in shares contrasts with other tech giants like Microsoft and Meta Platforms, which have performed better. The question remains whether Apple can effectively pivot from China to sustain its growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)