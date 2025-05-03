Left Menu

India's Bold Leap: Stratospheric Airship Success

India has completed its first flight trials of a stratospheric airship platform, developed by the DRDO to enhance military surveillance capabilities. The successful test positions India among few countries with this advanced technology, amid growing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards bolstering military surveillance capabilities, India successfully executed inaugural flight trials of its stratospheric airship platform on Saturday. This advanced technology is expected to significantly enhance India's intelligence and reconnaissance abilities.

Conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, the trial marks a crucial milestone. 'The prototype flight is a milestone towards the realization of high-altitude platform systems that can remain airborne for extended durations,' stated DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat.

Achieving an altitude of approximately 17 kilometers, the airship is equipped with an instrumental payload. The test comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praising the efforts as a step towards making India one of the select countries with such indigenous capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

