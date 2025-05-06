Netrack's Bright Future: Sponsoring ICT's Next Big Thing
Netrack proudly sponsored the 2025 BICSI India Annual Conference in Mumbai, focusing on building next-gen data centers. The event featured networking, workshops, and demonstrations that benefited 350-400 professionals in the ICT industry. Netrack's participation highlights its commitment to innovation and smart infrastructure solutions.
Netrack has taken a prominent step in its industry journey as the sponsor of the 2025 BICSI India Annual Conference & Exhibition.
Held at The Westin Mumbai Garden City, the conference dedicated itself to advancing Information and Communications Technology (ICT), with a strong focus on developing next-gen data centers and smart ICT infrastructure.
Attendees included 350-400 industry professionals keen to learn and network, underlining Netrack's commitment to industry growth and cutting-edge solutions.
