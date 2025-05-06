Netrack's Bright Future: Sponsoring ICT's Next Big Thing

Netrack has taken a prominent step in its industry journey as the sponsor of the 2025 BICSI India Annual Conference & Exhibition.

Held at The Westin Mumbai Garden City, the conference dedicated itself to advancing Information and Communications Technology (ICT), with a strong focus on developing next-gen data centers and smart ICT infrastructure.

Attendees included 350-400 industry professionals keen to learn and network, underlining Netrack's commitment to industry growth and cutting-edge solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)