Netrack's Bright Future: Sponsoring ICT's Next Big Thing

Netrack proudly sponsored the 2025 BICSI India Annual Conference in Mumbai, focusing on building next-gen data centers. The event featured networking, workshops, and demonstrations that benefited 350-400 professionals in the ICT industry. Netrack's participation highlights its commitment to innovation and smart infrastructure solutions.

Updated: 06-05-2025 17:58 IST
Netrack's Bright Future: Sponsoring ICT's Next Big Thing
Netrack has taken a prominent step in its industry journey as the sponsor of the 2025 BICSI India Annual Conference & Exhibition.

Held at The Westin Mumbai Garden City, the conference dedicated itself to advancing Information and Communications Technology (ICT), with a strong focus on developing next-gen data centers and smart ICT infrastructure.

Attendees included 350-400 industry professionals keen to learn and network, underlining Netrack's commitment to industry growth and cutting-edge solutions.

