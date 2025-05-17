China's LandSpace Achieves Breakthrough with Methane-Powered Rocket Launch
LandSpace Technology launched a methane-powered rocket, sending six satellites into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Known for its cleaner and cheaper fuel, methane is becoming a popular choice for space vehicles. The company aims to develop reusable rockets to compete in the commercial space industry.
China's LandSpace Technology has made headlines with its latest innovation, launching a methane-powered rocket that successfully placed six satellites into orbit.
Launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, this rocket marks the company's fifth flight in the Zhuque-2 series, leveraging cheaper, cleaner methane fuel.
Propelling the technology sector forward, LandSpace's reusable rockets initiative shows promise of reducing space travel costs, with CEO Zhang Changwu planning a test launch by 2025.
