China's LandSpace Achieves Breakthrough with Methane-Powered Rocket Launch

LandSpace Technology launched a methane-powered rocket, sending six satellites into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Known for its cleaner and cheaper fuel, methane is becoming a popular choice for space vehicles. The company aims to develop reusable rockets to compete in the commercial space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's LandSpace Technology has made headlines with its latest innovation, launching a methane-powered rocket that successfully placed six satellites into orbit.

Launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, this rocket marks the company's fifth flight in the Zhuque-2 series, leveraging cheaper, cleaner methane fuel.

Propelling the technology sector forward, LandSpace's reusable rockets initiative shows promise of reducing space travel costs, with CEO Zhang Changwu planning a test launch by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

