China's LandSpace Achieves Breakthrough with Methane-Powered Rocket Launch

China's LandSpace Technology has made headlines with its latest innovation, launching a methane-powered rocket that successfully placed six satellites into orbit.

Launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, this rocket marks the company's fifth flight in the Zhuque-2 series, leveraging cheaper, cleaner methane fuel.

Propelling the technology sector forward, LandSpace's reusable rockets initiative shows promise of reducing space travel costs, with CEO Zhang Changwu planning a test launch by 2025.

