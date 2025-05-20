WHO Revises Budget Amid U.S. Withdrawal
The World Health Organization has revised its budget to $4.2 billion for the upcoming years, a 21% decrease anticipating the withdrawal of U.S. funding. Member states have been asked to increase their mandatory contributions by 20% to compensate for this expected shortfall in funding.
The World Health Organization's member states approved a new budget of $4.2 billion at the annual assembly in Geneva. This revision reflects necessary financial recalibrations following the announcement that the United States, the organization's primary funder, intends to withdraw and cease contributions by January 2026.
Earlier this year, the WHO had already reduced the proposed budget by 21%, taking into account the anticipated loss of around 15% of its funding due to the U.S. decision. In response, the organization is calling on member states to increase their mandatory fee contributions by 20% to bridge the budgetary gap.
This move marks a significant shift for WHO financing, with increased pressure on member states to financially support the organization's global health initiatives in the absence of substantial U.S. backing.
