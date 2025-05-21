Left Menu

Agoda Celebrates 20 Years of Global Travel Innovation

Agoda marks its 20th anniversary with a major sales campaign, offering up to 70% discounts globally. Since its inception in 2005, the Singapore-based platform has expanded to offer over 5 million accommodation options and 130,000 flight routes. Agoda emphasizes innovation and deep cultural understanding to enhance user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:45 IST
Agoda Celebrates 20 Years of Global Travel Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Agoda, a leading digital travel platform, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with considerable fanfare. The company is launching a global sales campaign, offering discounts of up to 70% on May 21st, in a bid to thank its users and mark two decades of service.

Since its founding in 2005, Agoda has grown from a local Southeast Asian hotel booking site into a major global marketplace headquartered in Singapore, boasting over 5 million accommodation options and 130,000 flight routes. The platform has become a key tech employer within the Asia Pacific region.

Agoda's CEO Omri Morgenshtern highlights the company's deep understanding of Asian cultures and its focus on innovative technology as critical components of its success. With over USD 1.3 million raised for ecological efforts and extensive community work, Agoda also demonstrates its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025