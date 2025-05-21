Agoda Celebrates 20 Years of Global Travel Innovation

Agoda, a leading digital travel platform, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with considerable fanfare. The company is launching a global sales campaign, offering discounts of up to 70% on May 21st, in a bid to thank its users and mark two decades of service.

Since its founding in 2005, Agoda has grown from a local Southeast Asian hotel booking site into a major global marketplace headquartered in Singapore, boasting over 5 million accommodation options and 130,000 flight routes. The platform has become a key tech employer within the Asia Pacific region.

Agoda's CEO Omri Morgenshtern highlights the company's deep understanding of Asian cultures and its focus on innovative technology as critical components of its success. With over USD 1.3 million raised for ecological efforts and extensive community work, Agoda also demonstrates its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)