Paytm CEO's Witty Encounter with Impersonator Highlights Digital Dangers

In a humorous yet concerning encounter, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, shared screenshots of a WhatsApp exchange with an impersonator attempting to gather sensitive company information.

Sharma shared the exchange on X, highlighting the scammer's tactics and the wider implications of digital impersonation. The fraudster pretended to be Sharma, requesting company financial details and attempting to send a malicious .exe file. This incident has drawn attention to the sophisticated methods used by cybercriminals to target unsuspecting individuals and institutions.

Amidst rising cyber threats, the Telecom Department launched the 'Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI)', a tool enhancing intelligence sharing against frauds. Additionally, Airtel has introduced a solution to block malicious websites on communication platforms, with a wider rollout planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)