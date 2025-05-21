Left Menu

Paytm CEO's Witty Encounter with Impersonator Highlights Digital Dangers

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma humorously exposed an attempted scam by an impersonator pretending to be him. By posting screenshots of their exchange, Sharma highlighted the risks of digital impersonation, as the scammer sought sensitive financial information. This incident underscores the importance of cybersecurity and new government measures to combat such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:07 IST
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  Country:
  India

In a humorous yet concerning encounter, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, shared screenshots of a WhatsApp exchange with an impersonator attempting to gather sensitive company information.

Sharma shared the exchange on X, highlighting the scammer's tactics and the wider implications of digital impersonation. The fraudster pretended to be Sharma, requesting company financial details and attempting to send a malicious .exe file. This incident has drawn attention to the sophisticated methods used by cybercriminals to target unsuspecting individuals and institutions.

Amidst rising cyber threats, the Telecom Department launched the 'Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI)', a tool enhancing intelligence sharing against frauds. Additionally, Airtel has introduced a solution to block malicious websites on communication platforms, with a wider rollout planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

