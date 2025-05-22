Celonis Champions India's Role in AI-Driven Process Intelligence

Celonis, a leader in process mining, marked its inaugural Process Intelligence (PI) Day in Bengaluru, emphasizing India's burgeoning role in AI and process intelligence. The event was graced by Celonis executives, including Alex Rinke and Carsten Thoma, underscoring India's key position as a hub for innovation and talent.

During the keynote, Malhar Kamdar, Chief Customer Officer and President of Celonis India, highlighted India's significance as a future epicenter of enterprise AI, alluding to its vast talent pool and strategic potential. Kamdar stated, 'India is the future for AI + PI,' asserting the indispensability of process intelligence in achieving business-critical objectives like supply chain optimization.

The PI Day, attended by over 500 enterprises, showcased India's dynamic growth. Industry leaders including Sandeep Ramakrishna of Diageo, emphasized the strategic partnership with Celonis in navigating high-growth markets and preparing for an AI-driven future. The Celonis event series continues to span over 20 global cities, offering valuable insights into process optimization and AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)