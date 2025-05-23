India's Akashteer: Revolutionizing Air Defense Technology

India's pioneering 'Akashteer' air defense system marked a significant achievement in 'Operation Sindoor', drawing enthusiasm from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat.

The operation, aimed at countering threats in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, proved Akashteer's prowess, potentially sparking interest from international entities. Kamat, during his visit to Nagpur, emphasized the future of India's self-reliant defense technologies.

While substantial strides have been made towards self-sufficiency, further efforts are needed. The fully automated Akashteer system integrates advanced radar, sensors, and communication technologies, facilitating effective defense strategies in complex environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)