India's Akashteer: Revolutionizing Air Defense Technology
India's indigenously developed 'Akashteer' air defense system showcased remarkable performance during 'Operation Sindoor'. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat highlighted its success, anticipating global interest. DRDO is committed to achieving full self-reliance, while integrating traditional and emerging military technologies for future conflicts.
India's pioneering 'Akashteer' air defense system marked a significant achievement in 'Operation Sindoor', drawing enthusiasm from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat.
The operation, aimed at countering threats in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, proved Akashteer's prowess, potentially sparking interest from international entities. Kamat, during his visit to Nagpur, emphasized the future of India's self-reliant defense technologies.
While substantial strides have been made towards self-sufficiency, further efforts are needed. The fully automated Akashteer system integrates advanced radar, sensors, and communication technologies, facilitating effective defense strategies in complex environments.
