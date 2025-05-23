Left Menu

India's Akashteer: Revolutionizing Air Defense Technology

India's indigenously developed 'Akashteer' air defense system showcased remarkable performance during 'Operation Sindoor'. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat highlighted its success, anticipating global interest. DRDO is committed to achieving full self-reliance, while integrating traditional and emerging military technologies for future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:11 IST
India's Akashteer: Revolutionizing Air Defense Technology
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India's pioneering 'Akashteer' air defense system marked a significant achievement in 'Operation Sindoor', drawing enthusiasm from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat.

The operation, aimed at countering threats in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, proved Akashteer's prowess, potentially sparking interest from international entities. Kamat, during his visit to Nagpur, emphasized the future of India's self-reliant defense technologies.

While substantial strides have been made towards self-sufficiency, further efforts are needed. The fully automated Akashteer system integrates advanced radar, sensors, and communication technologies, facilitating effective defense strategies in complex environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025