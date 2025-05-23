German Economy Surges Ahead: Revised Growth Estimates
Germany's economy grew by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2025, surpassing initial estimates due to strong manufacturing output and exports in March. This revision from a preliminary 0.2% increase was announced by the German statistics office, highlighting the robust economic developments earlier this year.
The significant revision is attributed to robust manufacturing and export performance in March, according to Ruth Brand, president of the office.
This updated estimate underscores the stronger-than-expected economic developments that fueled growth early in 2025.
