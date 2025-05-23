Left Menu

German Economy Surges Ahead: Revised Growth Estimates

Germany's economy grew by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2025, surpassing initial estimates due to strong manufacturing output and exports in March. This revision from a preliminary 0.2% increase was announced by the German statistics office, highlighting the robust economic developments earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:45 IST
German Economy Surges Ahead: Revised Growth Estimates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany has revised its first quarter economic growth figures upwards, with the economy expanding by 0.4%, as opposed to the previously estimated 0.2%, the statistics office reported on Friday.

The significant revision is attributed to robust manufacturing and export performance in March, according to Ruth Brand, president of the office.

This updated estimate underscores the stronger-than-expected economic developments that fueled growth early in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025