Digital Transformation: The New Determinant of National Strength

Union Minister Jitin Prasada highlighted the importance of cybersecurity and technology in determining national strength at the Digital Uttar Pradesh Conclave. The event emphasized digital payments, AI's transformative impact, and IT integration in banking, showcasing India's advances in digital technologies across various sectors, including defense and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized the role of robust cybersecurity and technological deployment in determining the strength of a nation, during the Digital Uttar Pradesh Conclave. As digital transformation sweeps India, the event showcased significant advancements in digital technologies.

Prasada noted the evolution of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies as catalysts for change in workforce dynamics, much like the advent of computers. The widespread adoption of digital payments, particularly through UPI, positions India as a leader in the global digital payment landscape.

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, echoed these sentiments, highlighting India's achievements in digital space and urging citizens to embrace AI for educational and industry advancements. The event also spotlighted IT integration in banking and defense, demonstrating the sector's critical role in national strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

