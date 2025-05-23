Left Menu

EUV Lithography: A Crucial Export in U.S.-China Tech Tensions

The U.S. views restricting the sale of EUV lithography equipment to China as a vital export control. This restriction, initiated during the Trump administration, remains crucial. ASML, a Dutch company, manufactures these machines, which are essential for producing advanced semiconductors used in smartphones and AI chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:08 IST
EUV Lithography: A Crucial Export in U.S.-China Tech Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States considers limiting the export of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment to China as the most significant control measure within the semiconductor sector, according to White House AI and crypto advisor David Sacks.

Sacks emphasized the ongoing necessity of this restriction, which originated during the Trump administration and holds immense strategic importance for national security. The cutting-edge technology is manufactured by Dutch company ASML, responsible for creating the world's most advanced semiconductors.

ASML's innovative lithography systems utilize beams of light to sculpt chip circuitry with extraordinary precision, enabling the production of smartphone and AI chips with features at a resolution as fine as 13 nanometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025