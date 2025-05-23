EUV Lithography: A Crucial Export in U.S.-China Tech Tensions
The U.S. views restricting the sale of EUV lithography equipment to China as a vital export control. This restriction, initiated during the Trump administration, remains crucial. ASML, a Dutch company, manufactures these machines, which are essential for producing advanced semiconductors used in smartphones and AI chips.
Sacks emphasized the ongoing necessity of this restriction, which originated during the Trump administration and holds immense strategic importance for national security. The cutting-edge technology is manufactured by Dutch company ASML, responsible for creating the world's most advanced semiconductors.
ASML's innovative lithography systems utilize beams of light to sculpt chip circuitry with extraordinary precision, enabling the production of smartphone and AI chips with features at a resolution as fine as 13 nanometers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
