EUV Lithography: A Crucial Export in U.S.-China Tech Tensions

The United States considers limiting the export of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment to China as the most significant control measure within the semiconductor sector, according to White House AI and crypto advisor David Sacks.

Sacks emphasized the ongoing necessity of this restriction, which originated during the Trump administration and holds immense strategic importance for national security. The cutting-edge technology is manufactured by Dutch company ASML, responsible for creating the world's most advanced semiconductors.

ASML's innovative lithography systems utilize beams of light to sculpt chip circuitry with extraordinary precision, enabling the production of smartphone and AI chips with features at a resolution as fine as 13 nanometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)