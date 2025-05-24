Trump's Tariff Tactics: iPhone Production Dream or Economic Nightmare?
President Donald Trump aims to bring iPhone manufacturing to the U.S. by imposing tariffs on imported devices, facing numerous legal hurdles. Experts argue these measures could inflate costs and complicate supply chains, raising questions about their feasibility and overall impact on American consumers.
In a bold move to stimulate domestic manufacturing, President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on iPhones sold in the United States but manufactured overseas. The effort, part of his broader mission to re-shore jobs, encounters significant legal and economic challenges, according to experts.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism about automated manufacturing creating jobs domestically. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the lack of necessary technology as a current barrier to moving production to the U.S.
Leveraging the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump's administration seeks to implement these tariffs swiftly, although legal hurdles persist. Critics warn that the tariffs could increase costs for consumers and disrupt Apple's supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- iPhone
- tariff
- manufacturing
- Apple
- legal
- economy
- technology
- trade
- import
ALSO READ
NZ’s Booming Space and Aviation Sectors Add Over $2.5 Billion to Economy
Intrusion at Aniston's Bel Air Retreat Sparks Legal Drama
Bryan Greenberg Takes on High-Stakes Legal Drama in 'Suits LA'
EU's Proposed Sustainability Rule Changes May Trigger Legal Risks
CCPA issues notices to 13 online market places like Amazon, Flipkart for illegal sale of walkie-talkies: Govt.