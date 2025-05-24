Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: iPhone Production Dream or Economic Nightmare?

President Donald Trump aims to bring iPhone manufacturing to the U.S. by imposing tariffs on imported devices, facing numerous legal hurdles. Experts argue these measures could inflate costs and complicate supply chains, raising questions about their feasibility and overall impact on American consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:16 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: iPhone Production Dream or Economic Nightmare?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to stimulate domestic manufacturing, President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on iPhones sold in the United States but manufactured overseas. The effort, part of his broader mission to re-shore jobs, encounters significant legal and economic challenges, according to experts.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism about automated manufacturing creating jobs domestically. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the lack of necessary technology as a current barrier to moving production to the U.S.

Leveraging the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump's administration seeks to implement these tariffs swiftly, although legal hurdles persist. Critics warn that the tariffs could increase costs for consumers and disrupt Apple's supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025