Trump's Tariff Tactics: iPhone Production Dream or Economic Nightmare?

In a bold move to stimulate domestic manufacturing, President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on iPhones sold in the United States but manufactured overseas. The effort, part of his broader mission to re-shore jobs, encounters significant legal and economic challenges, according to experts.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism about automated manufacturing creating jobs domestically. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the lack of necessary technology as a current barrier to moving production to the U.S.

Leveraging the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump's administration seeks to implement these tariffs swiftly, although legal hurdles persist. Critics warn that the tariffs could increase costs for consumers and disrupt Apple's supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)