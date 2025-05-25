Airtel Leads Telecom Alliance Against Rising Cybercrime
Airtel is spearheading a joint industry initiative against telecom fraud by reaching out to Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. The move aims to tackle a surge in cybercrime incidents with over 1.7 million complaints recorded in India in 2024. The initiative seeks to enhance real-time fraud intelligence sharing.
Airtel is crafting a coalition with telecom giants Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea to combat the spike in telecom fraud and scams, as informed to the government and Trai. The proposal seeks to unite the industry to tackle the mounting threat of digital frauds that are increasingly plaguing vulnerable individuals.
India logged more than 1.7 million cybercrime complaints in the first three quarters of 2024, resulting in losses exceeding Rs 11,000 crore, according to data cited in Airtel's correspondence to its peers. The urgency for an industry-wide response is underscored by the sophistication of current scams, including phishing and fraudulent loan offers.
Airtel is not just urging industry collaboration but has also independently rolled out a fraud detection solution to intercept malicious sites across popular communication platforms. The proposed Joint Telecom Fraud Initiative, set for launch on May 14, 2025, will enable real-time fraud intelligence sharing and enhance cross-network coordination to mitigate telecom scams.
