Left Menu

Airtel Leads Telecom Alliance Against Rising Cybercrime

Airtel is spearheading a joint industry initiative against telecom fraud by reaching out to Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. The move aims to tackle a surge in cybercrime incidents with over 1.7 million complaints recorded in India in 2024. The initiative seeks to enhance real-time fraud intelligence sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:01 IST
Airtel Leads Telecom Alliance Against Rising Cybercrime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel is crafting a coalition with telecom giants Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea to combat the spike in telecom fraud and scams, as informed to the government and Trai. The proposal seeks to unite the industry to tackle the mounting threat of digital frauds that are increasingly plaguing vulnerable individuals.

India logged more than 1.7 million cybercrime complaints in the first three quarters of 2024, resulting in losses exceeding Rs 11,000 crore, according to data cited in Airtel's correspondence to its peers. The urgency for an industry-wide response is underscored by the sophistication of current scams, including phishing and fraudulent loan offers.

Airtel is not just urging industry collaboration but has also independently rolled out a fraud detection solution to intercept malicious sites across popular communication platforms. The proposed Joint Telecom Fraud Initiative, set for launch on May 14, 2025, will enable real-time fraud intelligence sharing and enhance cross-network coordination to mitigate telecom scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025