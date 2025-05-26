North Korea's Warship Woes: A Repair Mission Underway

In an unexpected turn of events, North Korea is in the process of repairing a warship damaged shortly after its attempted launch last week. The incident is being described as a significant accident by state media, KCNA, which reported on the situation this Monday.

North Korea had previously announced the commencement of a comprehensive investigation into the accident. This mishap, which reportedly led to the vessel losing balance and sections of its underside being crushed, has now prompted extensive repair efforts.

The severity of the incident was underscored by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who labeled the event as a 'criminal act.' Meanwhile, repairs to restore the warship's balance according to the established schedule are actively underway, as per KCNA's latest reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)