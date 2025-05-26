EU Denies Russia's WTO Consultation Request Over Carbon Border Package

The European Union has dismissed a request from Russia for discussions on its carbon border adjustment package, according to a World Trade Organization document made public on Monday. The EU cited the ongoing "war of aggression" by Russia against Ukraine as the grounds for its decision.

Earlier this month, Russia made a formal request with the WTO to hold consultations with the EU concerning its carbon border levy. This request is typically the first step in resolving disputes before formal proceedings commence.

An EU document presented to the WTO on May 26 stated, "The European Union is of the view that the consultations requested by the Russian Federation cannot be fruitful and cannot lead to a mutually satisfactory solution of (the) matter at hand."

