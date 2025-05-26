Left Menu

EU Denies Russia's WTO Consultation Request Over Carbon Border Package

The European Union declined Russia's request for consultations regarding its carbon border adjustment package at the World Trade Organization, citing Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine. The request marked the initial phase in potential dispute resolution, but the EU does not anticipate a mutually satisfactory outcome.

Updated: 26-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:11 IST
EU Denies Russia's WTO Consultation Request Over Carbon Border Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The European Union has dismissed a request from Russia for discussions on its carbon border adjustment package, according to a World Trade Organization document made public on Monday. The EU cited the ongoing "war of aggression" by Russia against Ukraine as the grounds for its decision.

Earlier this month, Russia made a formal request with the WTO to hold consultations with the EU concerning its carbon border levy. This request is typically the first step in resolving disputes before formal proceedings commence.

An EU document presented to the WTO on May 26 stated, "The European Union is of the view that the consultations requested by the Russian Federation cannot be fruitful and cannot lead to a mutually satisfactory solution of (the) matter at hand."

(With inputs from agencies.)

