BMW Offers Nationwide Price Parity for Electric i7 Limousine

In a groundbreaking move, BMW India has introduced a nationwide pricing uniformity for its flagship electric vehicle, the BMW i7. This initiative covers registration charges, relieving customers of additional costs, and is set to drive the adoption of electric mobility across the country.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, emphasized the company's commitment to holistic electric mobility, ensuring that location does not affect the pricing of the luxury vehicle. The offer aligns with the brand's focus on customer centricity and promoting sustainable driving innovation without compromising comfort.

The BMW i7, a hallmark of electric innovation, features a distinctive design and state-of-the-art technology, including the BMW Live Cockpit, efficient driver assistance systems, and fifth-generation eDrive technology, making it both a status symbol and a testament to forward-thinking sustainable mobility.

