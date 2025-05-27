Left Menu

BMW Offers Nationwide Price Parity for Electric i7 Limousine

BMW India has launched a uniform pricing offer for its electric limousine, the BMW i7. Customers across India will benefit, as BMW will cover registration costs, promoting electric mobility adoption. The i7 exemplifies luxury and innovation, with advanced features like a unique grille design, advanced technology, and excellent driving dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:58 IST
BMW Offers Nationwide Price Parity for Electric i7 Limousine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, BMW India has introduced a nationwide pricing uniformity for its flagship electric vehicle, the BMW i7. This initiative covers registration charges, relieving customers of additional costs, and is set to drive the adoption of electric mobility across the country.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, emphasized the company's commitment to holistic electric mobility, ensuring that location does not affect the pricing of the luxury vehicle. The offer aligns with the brand's focus on customer centricity and promoting sustainable driving innovation without compromising comfort.

The BMW i7, a hallmark of electric innovation, features a distinctive design and state-of-the-art technology, including the BMW Live Cockpit, efficient driver assistance systems, and fifth-generation eDrive technology, making it both a status symbol and a testament to forward-thinking sustainable mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025