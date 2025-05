DRDO Unveils State-of-the-Art Quantum Technology Research Centre

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, aiming to enhance India's indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic defense uses, officials revealed.

Inaugurated by Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, the facility is equipped with advanced experimental setups for research in key quantum domains, essential for ultra-secure communication and national security in the post-quantum era, the defence ministry stated.

The QTRC, spearheaded by Solid State Physics Laboratory and other DRDO verticals, focuses on quantum sensing, secure communications, and cryptography. Noted for its pioneering technologies, the facility is a crucial part of the National Quantum Mission, striving for sovereign innovations in quantum science.

