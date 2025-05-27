DRDO Launches Quantum Technology Research Centre in Delhi to Bolster Strategic Sovereignty

In a landmark move to elevate India's strategic technological edge, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) inaugurated the state-of-the-art Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, New Delhi, on May 27, 2025. This high-tech facility is envisioned as a nucleus for indigenous innovation in quantum science and technology, with a direct focus on its application to defence and national security.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO. The launch marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of quantum supremacy and aligns closely with the country’s vision under the National Quantum Mission. QTRC is designed to serve as a testbed for cutting-edge research and experimental development, and will play a pivotal role in building sovereign capabilities in this frontier domain.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure for Advanced Research

QTRC is equipped with advanced experimental infrastructure tailored to critical quantum technologies. Among its notable facilities are:

Characterisation laboratories for Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) and Distributed Feedback Lasers (DFB) , essential for quantum communication and sensing applications.

Testbeds for evaluating single-photon sources , a cornerstone for quantum optics and ultra-secure information transmission.

Set-ups for analysing Micro Fabricated Alkali Vapor Cells , which are vital in precision timekeeping and sensing.

Experimental platforms for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), enabling unbreakable encryption for defence communications in a post-quantum world.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Scientific Analysis Group (SAG) of DRDO, ensuring that quantum cryptographic research directly contributes to India's security architecture.

Focus on Foundational and Strategic Technologies

The Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a premier lab under DRDO, has taken the lead in developing foundational technologies housed within QTRC. Key projects include:

Development of an Ultra-Small Atomic Clock using Coherent Population Trapping (CPT) techniques. This highly miniaturised clock aims to provide precise timekeeping even in environments where traditional satellite-based systems, such as GNSS, are unavailable or compromised.

Atomic Magnetometers based on optically pumped magnetometry. These ultra-sensitive instruments can detect minuscule variations in magnetic fields, useful for underground detection, navigation, and surveillance.

Advanced materials research and prototyping of solid-state quantum devices, such as superconducting qubits and topological insulators, to create next-generation quantum sensors and processors.

These initiatives not only enhance DRDO's technological arsenal but also promise spill-over benefits for civilian sectors such as healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure protection.

Reinforcing India’s Quantum Future

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Kamat emphasized the strategic necessity of staying ahead in quantum technologies, which are rapidly reshaping global defence paradigms. “The QTRC will be a cornerstone in realising our vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the quantum domain. With our defence and scientific community working in unison, this centre will pave the way for a secure and technologically superior India,” he stated.

Director General of Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems (MED, CS & CY), Smt Suma Varughese, who played a vital role in conceptualising the centre, also addressed the gathering. Her leadership has been instrumental in setting strategic directions for the project.

Dr. Manu Korulla, DG (Resource & Management), along with Directors of SSPL and SAG, senior scientists, defence officers, and other dignitaries were present at the event, which marks the beginning of a new era in India’s quantum technology ecosystem.

A National Commitment to Quantum Innovation

DRDO continues to be at the forefront of India's quantum ambitions, working across verticals such as quantum communication, quantum sensing, post-quantum cryptography, and quantum simulation. As a key partner in the National Quantum Mission, DRDO’s sustained investments in facilities like QTRC reaffirm its commitment to making India a global quantum leader.

This initiative reflects a holistic approach that blends defence needs with cutting-edge science, ensuring that India’s strategic sovereignty is not just protected, but future-proofed in an era of rapid technological disruption.