Texas Tackles Tech: New Age Verification Law for App Stores

In a significant legislative move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has enacted a law requiring technology giants Apple and Google to implement age verification in their app stores. Starting January 1, the law mandates parental consent for app downloads and in-app purchases for users under 18, situating Texas centrally in the ongoing discussion about regulating smartphone activities among minors.

This legislation mirrors similar initiatives, with Utah previously passing a comparable law and federal lawmakers proposing analogous measures. Meanwhile, another directive in Texas, progressing through state legislative channels, seeks to raise the minimum age for social media account holders to 18.

Despite widespread public support for such measures, as evidenced by a 2023 Pew Research poll, the path to age restriction implementations is contentious. Companies like Meta and child safety advocates call for app store responsibility, while Apple and Google critique the blanket imposition of sharing age data, suggesting alternative solutions.