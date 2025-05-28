Left Menu

Qualcomm's Global Hackathon Sparks AI Creativity in India

Qualcomm is launching its first global Edge AI Developer Hackathon series on June 14–15, 2025, at their Bengaluru campus. This initiative promotes India's AI ecosystem, offering mentorship, cutting-edge tools, and exposure for participants. Microsoft and Sarvam AI are key partners, with winners receiving notable prizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qualcomm is set to host its inaugural global Edge AI Developer Hackathon on June 14-15, 2025, at its Bengaluru campus. The event seeks to fortify India's burgeoning AI development landscape by inviting engineers, students, and young developers to create and test innovative AI applications.

The hackathon promotes collaboration and education, offering expert mentorship and hands-on access to the latest technology. Notably, Microsoft joins as a global partner and Sarvam AI as the model partner, amplifying the event's significance on a global stage.

Participants stand to gain Snapdragon-powered ASUS PCs, spotlighting opportunities in online forums, and public recognition. The initiative aligns with Qualcomm's vision of nurturing talent and fostering India's influence in the global AI arena. Registrations are open until May 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

