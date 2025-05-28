Qualcomm's Global Hackathon Sparks AI Creativity in India

Qualcomm is set to host its inaugural global Edge AI Developer Hackathon on June 14-15, 2025, at its Bengaluru campus. The event seeks to fortify India's burgeoning AI development landscape by inviting engineers, students, and young developers to create and test innovative AI applications.

The hackathon promotes collaboration and education, offering expert mentorship and hands-on access to the latest technology. Notably, Microsoft joins as a global partner and Sarvam AI as the model partner, amplifying the event's significance on a global stage.

Participants stand to gain Snapdragon-powered ASUS PCs, spotlighting opportunities in online forums, and public recognition. The initiative aligns with Qualcomm's vision of nurturing talent and fostering India's influence in the global AI arena. Registrations are open until May 31, 2025.

