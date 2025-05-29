US Halts Chip Design Sales to China: A Strategic Shift

In a bold move, former President Trump has directed U.S. chip design companies to halt sales to China, according to the Financial Times. Major players like Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA have been instructed by the U.S. Commerce Department to cease supplying technology to Chinese firms, underscoring a significant shift in policy.

This decision indicates a strategic pivot in the United States' technological trade relations. The order aligns with previous trade tensions and highlights the ongoing global competition for technological dominance, especially in the realm of semiconductor design and innovation.

The implications of this move are likely to reverberate through the industry, affecting both U.S. and Chinese electronics sectors. The halt reflects broader geopolitical strategies aimed at maintaining technological superiority in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)