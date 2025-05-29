SpaceX Setbacks, Rising Rocket Rivals, and Asteroid Ambitions: A Global Space Race
SpaceX's Starship faced a setback as its recent launch spun out of control, impacting its Mars mission ambitions. Meanwhile, Japan's ISC plans a U.S. launch to tackle rocket shortages, and China's Tianwen-2 mission marks its first attempt to retrieve asteroid samples, underscoring its growing space prowess.
SpaceX's Starship rocket experienced a significant setback after it spun out of control mid-flight, post its launch from Texas. Despite reaching further than previous attempts, the failure marks another engineering hurdle for Elon Musk's Mars-centric program.
In a separate development, Tokyo-based startup ISC plans to conduct a test launch in the U.S. this December. Utilizing an American engine, this endeavor marks the first joint commercial launch between the U.S. and Japan, highlighting the competitive landscape influenced by SpaceX's reusable Starship tests.
China has entered the asteroid retrieval race with the launch of its Tianwen-2 spacecraft. This mission aims to bring pristine asteroid samples back to Earth, showcasing China's ambitious space goals, which include lunar exploration and advancing its national space station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
