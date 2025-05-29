Left Menu

SpaceX Setbacks, Rising Rocket Rivals, and Asteroid Ambitions: A Global Space Race

SpaceX's Starship faced a setback as its recent launch spun out of control, impacting its Mars mission ambitions. Meanwhile, Japan's ISC plans a U.S. launch to tackle rocket shortages, and China's Tianwen-2 mission marks its first attempt to retrieve asteroid samples, underscoring its growing space prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:29 IST
SpaceX Setbacks, Rising Rocket Rivals, and Asteroid Ambitions: A Global Space Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX's Starship rocket experienced a significant setback after it spun out of control mid-flight, post its launch from Texas. Despite reaching further than previous attempts, the failure marks another engineering hurdle for Elon Musk's Mars-centric program.

In a separate development, Tokyo-based startup ISC plans to conduct a test launch in the U.S. this December. Utilizing an American engine, this endeavor marks the first joint commercial launch between the U.S. and Japan, highlighting the competitive landscape influenced by SpaceX's reusable Starship tests.

China has entered the asteroid retrieval race with the launch of its Tianwen-2 spacecraft. This mission aims to bring pristine asteroid samples back to Earth, showcasing China's ambitious space goals, which include lunar exploration and advancing its national space station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025