Left Menu

Synopsys Shuts Doors on China Amid New U.S. Export Restrictions

Semiconductor design software firm Synopsys has halted sales and services in China following new U.S. export restrictions. The firm received a letter from the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security informing them of broad prohibitions effective May 2025. This move impacts the Chinese semiconductor industry significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:18 IST
Synopsys Shuts Doors on China Amid New U.S. Export Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Semiconductor design software leader Synopsys has informed its Chinese employees to immediately cease sales and services in the region. This decision follows new U.S. export restrictions aimed at curtailing the shipment of certain products to China, a move reported by Reuters based on internal communications.

In response to a directive from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, Synopsys has preemptively suspended its financial forecasts and imposed a halt on fulfilling existing and new orders in China. The restrictions, effective from May 2025, encompass all Chinese clients, including military entities.

This enforcement could result in a major disruption for the Chinese semiconductor sector, where Synopsys, along with Cadence and Siemens EDA, commands over 70% of the market. Access to EDA tools, critical for chip design, remains in jeopardy, potentially stalling innovations reliant on U.S. technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025