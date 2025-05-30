Left Menu

Engineering India’s AI Revolution: Accel's Summit Ignites Future Innovations

Accel, a global venture capital firm, will hold its second AI summit, 'Engineering India’s AI Advantage', on June 4 in Bengaluru. The summit aims to shape AI’s future in India, with leaders from tech, policy, and research participating. India's AI market is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2027.

Updated: 30-05-2025 15:31 IST
Global venture capital firm Accel is set to host its prominent AI summit titled 'Engineering India's AI Advantage' on June 4 in Bengaluru. The event promises to be a convergence of pioneering minds from the realms of technology, policymaking, research, and investment, driving strategic discussions on AI's trajectory from India.

The by-invite-only summit arrives at a critical juncture as the nation's AI market is estimated to soar to USD 17 billion by 2027, with a robust annual growth trajectory exceeding 25%, according to NASSCOM. Indian startups, leveraging unique proprietary datasets, are poised to push the envelope of innovation across sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail.

Prayank Swaroop, a partner at Accel, highlighted the rising significance of application-layer AI in delivering tangible value to enterprises. The event aims to highlight this momentum, featuring prominent figures such as Ashish Vaswani of Essential AI and Geetha Manjunath of Health Analytix, besides unveiling the first Forbes x Accel AI list of Indian-origin AI pioneers.

