Left Menu

China's Bold Infrastructure Boost with 500 Billion Yuan Plan

China intends to inject 500 billion yuan to expedite infrastructure projects, leveraging its policy banks to secure funding through investment stakes and bond issuance. This strategic capital allocation aims to propel new developments and enhance economic growth, reflecting the country's commitment to infrastructure expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:44 IST
China's Bold Infrastructure Boost with 500 Billion Yuan Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is set to inject 500 billion yuan, equivalent to $69.51 billion, into fast-tracking infrastructure projects, according to insiders cited by Bloomberg News on Friday.

China's three policy banks are expected to raise funds by buying stakes in these projects, with possibilities of issuing bonds or exploring alternative financing options.

This move emphasizes China's strategic push to accelerate its infrastructure development, aiming for notable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025