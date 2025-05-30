China's Bold Infrastructure Boost with 500 Billion Yuan Plan
China intends to inject 500 billion yuan to expedite infrastructure projects, leveraging its policy banks to secure funding through investment stakes and bond issuance. This strategic capital allocation aims to propel new developments and enhance economic growth, reflecting the country's commitment to infrastructure expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:44 IST
China is set to inject 500 billion yuan, equivalent to $69.51 billion, into fast-tracking infrastructure projects, according to insiders cited by Bloomberg News on Friday.
China's three policy banks are expected to raise funds by buying stakes in these projects, with possibilities of issuing bonds or exploring alternative financing options.
This move emphasizes China's strategic push to accelerate its infrastructure development, aiming for notable economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
