Indo-Russian Partnership: Transforming Procurement with AI
Arvind Dixit emphasizes a potential Indo-Russian collaboration in AI for procurement. Joint centres of excellence could lead to cost savings and improved procurement strategies, enhancing India's strategic capabilities. Benefits include cost reductions, lead time improvements, and significant investment returns, spotlighting India's role in global AI procurement ecosystems.
India and Russia are poised to collaborate on pioneering artificial intelligence applications aimed at revolutionizing procurement processes. Former DRDO scientist Arvind Dixit highlighted the strategic importance of such collaborations during a keynote session, noting potential cost savings and enhanced efficiency.
The session, featuring top policymakers and industry experts, took place in Russia's Altai Mountains. It spotlighted AI's impact on procurement strategy, data management, and logistics, underscoring opportunities for bilateral cooperation in innovative procurement systems.
Dixit illustrated significant cost advantages with an example from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., showcasing USD 3 million in annual savings through AI-induced improvements. His call for joint Indo-Russian centres of excellence emphasizes their storied cooperation history and future potential.
