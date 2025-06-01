Indo-Russian Partnership: Transforming Procurement with AI

India and Russia are poised to collaborate on pioneering artificial intelligence applications aimed at revolutionizing procurement processes. Former DRDO scientist Arvind Dixit highlighted the strategic importance of such collaborations during a keynote session, noting potential cost savings and enhanced efficiency.

The session, featuring top policymakers and industry experts, took place in Russia's Altai Mountains. It spotlighted AI's impact on procurement strategy, data management, and logistics, underscoring opportunities for bilateral cooperation in innovative procurement systems.

Dixit illustrated significant cost advantages with an example from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., showcasing USD 3 million in annual savings through AI-induced improvements. His call for joint Indo-Russian centres of excellence emphasizes their storied cooperation history and future potential.

