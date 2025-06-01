Left Menu

Indo-Russian Partnership: Transforming Procurement with AI

Arvind Dixit emphasizes a potential Indo-Russian collaboration in AI for procurement. Joint centres of excellence could lead to cost savings and improved procurement strategies, enhancing India's strategic capabilities. Benefits include cost reductions, lead time improvements, and significant investment returns, spotlighting India's role in global AI procurement ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:47 IST
Indo-Russian Partnership: Transforming Procurement with AI
Artificial Intelligence
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

India and Russia are poised to collaborate on pioneering artificial intelligence applications aimed at revolutionizing procurement processes. Former DRDO scientist Arvind Dixit highlighted the strategic importance of such collaborations during a keynote session, noting potential cost savings and enhanced efficiency.

The session, featuring top policymakers and industry experts, took place in Russia's Altai Mountains. It spotlighted AI's impact on procurement strategy, data management, and logistics, underscoring opportunities for bilateral cooperation in innovative procurement systems.

Dixit illustrated significant cost advantages with an example from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., showcasing USD 3 million in annual savings through AI-induced improvements. His call for joint Indo-Russian centres of excellence emphasizes their storied cooperation history and future potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025