Google and Chile Unite for Enormous Undersea Cable Project

Google and Chile have embarked on the historic Humboldt Cable project, set to link South America with Asia and Oceania via a 14,800-kilometer undersea fiber optic cable. Scheduled for deployment in 2027, this initiative promises to bolster Chile's digital infrastructure and attract significant international investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 05-06-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Chile

Google and Chile have forged a groundbreaking agreement to develop an undersea fiber optic cable, known as the Humboldt Cable, marking a significant milestone in digital infrastructure. This ambitious project aims to connect South America with Asia and Oceania, positioning Chile as a leading digital hub.

The Humboldt Cable, stretching 14,800 kilometers, will link Valparaíso, Chile, to Sydney, Australia via French Polynesia. Conceived in 2016 and set to go live in 2027, the project underscores Chile's commitment to advancing its technological capabilities and attracting global investments.

Officials from Google and Chile emphasize the strategic importance of this infrastructure in fostering relations with Asia, particularly China, as well as catering to the burgeoning demand for cloud computing services. The project's implications extend to geopolitical tensions, illustrating the high stakes involved in undersea cable endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

