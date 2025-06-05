Left Menu

India's Rafale Fuselage Revolution: Tata and Dassault's Game-Changing Deal

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have confirmed a partnership to produce Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India. A production facility will be established in Hyderabad, expected to roll out sections from 2028. This deal represents a significant step in strengthening India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for India's aerospace industry, Dassault Aviation has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd to manufacture the fuselage for Rafale fighter jets within Indian borders. This agreement marks a pivotal shift in the manufacturing landscape for military aircraft components.

The collaboration will see Tata setting up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad aimed at creating key structural sections of the Rafale, including the rear and central fuselages. The first components are anticipated to be completed by 2028, with production reaching two complete fuselages per month.

Industry leaders hailed the agreement as a major enhancement of India's aerospace capabilities, with TASL CEO Sukaran Singh highlighting the deepening trust in the firm's competence. This initiative reflects India's advancement in creating a robust aerospace ecosystem capable of supporting global supply chains.

