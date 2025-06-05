Persistent Systems Shines as 'Most Honored Company' in 2025 Extel Survey

Persistent Systems, a pioneering force in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, has achieved the accolade of 'Most Honored Company' in the 2025 Asia (ex-Mainland China) Executive Team survey by Extel. This recognition reflects the company's substantial improvement in various aspects of corporate governance and leadership.

Notably, Persistent has excelled in numerous categories, topping the charts for Best CEO with Sandeep Kalra, Company Board of Directors, and Overall ESG performance. The company has also secured a second-place ranking for Best Investor Relations Program and third in Best Investor Relations Team, demonstrating its robust corporate governance.

Persistent's recognition across these categories underscores its commitment to sophisticated leadership and stakeholder value creation. This year's Extel survey involved over 6,300 portfolio managers, investors, and analysts, marking Persistent's dedication to high standards of transparency and accountability in the investment community.