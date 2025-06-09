OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's innovative eyeball-scanning digital ID project, known as World, is set to launch in the UK. This service aims to revolutionize verification by distinguishing between human and artificial intelligence identities.

Amidst this technological rollout, the UK government is scrutinizing its budget allocations, prioritizing health services and defense. This has resulted in constrained resources for other critical sectors like councils and courts.

In a separate development, US officials have voiced concerns to the UK about potential security risks. These concerns stem from plans to allow China to establish a new embassy in London, which could jeopardize sensitive communications in the financial district.