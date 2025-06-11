Left Menu

Turkey Secures Fighter Jet Deal with Indonesia

Turkey has agreed to sell 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, announced President Tayyip Erdogan. The KAAN, Turkey's first national combat aircraft, had its maiden flight last year, with serial production planned for 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:53 IST
Turkey Secures Fighter Jet Deal with Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant defense deal, Turkey has confirmed the sale of 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday via the social media platform X.

The KAAN represents Turkey's inaugural venture into national combat aircraft, having successfully completed its first flight in the previous year.

According to projections, the serial production of the KAAN is set to commence in 2028, marking an important milestone for Turkey's aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025