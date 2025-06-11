Turkey Secures Fighter Jet Deal with Indonesia

In a significant defense deal, Turkey has confirmed the sale of 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday via the social media platform X.

The KAAN represents Turkey's inaugural venture into national combat aircraft, having successfully completed its first flight in the previous year.

According to projections, the serial production of the KAAN is set to commence in 2028, marking an important milestone for Turkey's aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)