Voyager's IPO Triumph and Starlink's Swiss Expansion

Voyager Technologies raises $382.8 million through U.S. IPO, reflecting increased global defense spending. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Starlink seeks to establish satellite links in Switzerland, applying for operations in Leuk with plans for 40 antennas, marking significant advancements in space and satellite communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Voyager Technologies has successfully raised $382.8 million in its initial public offering on the U.S. stock market. The space and defense technology company exceeded expectations by selling approximately 12.35 million shares at $31 each, surpassing the previously marketed range of $26 to $29, amid a surge in global military spending.

In a parallel development, Elon Musk's Starlink has approached the Swiss government to set up satellite operations in southwestern Switzerland. According to the Swiss office of communications (BAKOM), the company filed an application earlier this summer. The Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported plans for 40 antennas in the municipality of Leuk.

These developments highlight significant advancements in both military and satellite communications sectors, with Voyager strengthening its financial base and Starlink expanding its international footprint, underscoring the growing importance of space technology in global infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

