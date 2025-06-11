Voyager's IPO Triumph and Starlink's Swiss Expansion
Voyager Technologies raises $382.8 million through U.S. IPO, reflecting increased global defense spending. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Starlink seeks to establish satellite links in Switzerland, applying for operations in Leuk with plans for 40 antennas, marking significant advancements in space and satellite communications.
Voyager Technologies has successfully raised $382.8 million in its initial public offering on the U.S. stock market. The space and defense technology company exceeded expectations by selling approximately 12.35 million shares at $31 each, surpassing the previously marketed range of $26 to $29, amid a surge in global military spending.
In a parallel development, Elon Musk's Starlink has approached the Swiss government to set up satellite operations in southwestern Switzerland. According to the Swiss office of communications (BAKOM), the company filed an application earlier this summer. The Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported plans for 40 antennas in the municipality of Leuk.
These developments highlight significant advancements in both military and satellite communications sectors, with Voyager strengthening its financial base and Starlink expanding its international footprint, underscoring the growing importance of space technology in global infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
