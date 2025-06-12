Brazil's Supreme Judicial Shift: Social Media Liability Ruling

Brazil's Supreme Court reached a pivotal decision on Wednesday, holding social media platforms accountable for user-generated content deemed illegal. This landmark ruling, supported by six of the 11 judges, mandates that platforms like Meta, TikTok, and Google may face fines if they fail to remove offending posts, setting a new precedent in Brazil's digital landscape.

Until now, Brazilian law only required platforms to act if a court specifically ordered content removal. Justice Gilmar Mendes criticized this as a 'veil of irresponsibility,' stating platforms currently evade responsibility even when aware of criminal content unless legally bound to act. The lone dissenting vote maintained that the existing law should remain unchanged.

The decision's scope remains undecided, sparking debates among the justices about which content types warrant restriction. Meanwhile, industry giants like Meta and Google, while acknowledging the need for improved legal frameworks, caution against wide-reaching liabilities that could lead to mass content removal. The trial is set to proceed, with four judges yet to cast their votes.

